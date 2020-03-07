CAROLINA WOMEN

Arkansas top scorers in Alexis Tolefree and Chelsea Dungee struggled against South Carolina's defense, combining to shoot 5 of 23 for 18 points — below their season's average of nearly 34 points a game.

The big picture

Arkansas: The Razorbacks didn't show it in this one, but they have all the offense necessary to make an impact in the NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks. Dungee and Tolefree are both relentless players who can dig Arkansas out of most holes it gets into.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks seem to play their best against the best competition. They lead the nation with 12 victories over ranked opponents this season. They're only loss on the year came to then No. 17-ranked Indiana back on Thanksgiving night. South Carolina will a few more opportunities to improve that mark before their season ends.

Let it fly

Aliyah Boston made just her second three this season as part of that 12-0 run. Staley chuckled when asked if Boston's outside shots (she was 1 of 3 against Arkansas and 2 of 12 on the year) were by design. While not a regular part of the plan, Staley said Boston's free to take those shots when the opponent locks down the middle.

Unstoppable?