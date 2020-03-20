CAROLINA WOMEN: Tyasha Harris wins the Dawn Staley Award

COLUMBIA – South Carolina women's basketball senior guard Tyasha Harris is the winner of the 2020 Dawn Staley Award, The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia announced today.

She is the second Gamecock to earn the award (Tiffany Mitchell, 2015), which is in its eighth season recognizing the player who exemplifies the skills that Staley possessed throughout her career – ball handling, scoring, ability to distribute the basketball and the will to win.

"It is a humbling thing each year to see the nation's best guard be acknowledged as such with an award named after me, but this year it is a particular honor to have The Dawn Staley award go to a player I have had the immense privilege to coach over the last four years," Staley said. "Ty Harris is a special guard, a special player, a special person. She won a National Championship as a freshman and spent the next two years working harder than any player in the country, honing her talents and quietly building one of the great careers in South Carolina history. This year it all paid off and the entire basketball world got to see her vision, her scoring ability, her tenacity and her leadership as she raised her team to be the best in the nation.

"I could not be more proud of this young woman, and it is my distinct honor to recognize Ty Harris as the 2020 recipient of The Dawn Staley Award."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}