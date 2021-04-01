CAROLINA WOMEN: Tara VanDerveer, Dawn Staley prepare for Final Four rematch

SAN ANTONIO — Dawn Staley remembers talking to her Olympic coach Tara VanDerveer before she took the job at Temple two decades ago.

The longtime Stanford coach actually suggested that Staley not become the head coach at the Philadelphia school because she was still playing in the WNBA and wouldn't have the time to do both well.

Twenty-one years later and Staley admits she still has a bit of a chip on her shoulder about that conversation and has used it as motivation both at Temple and now South Carolina.

"I don't look down on her because she put that chip on my shoulder," Staley said. "I just needed that, the past 21 years. I thank her for making the chip a little bit bigger."

The two friends meet Friday night in the Final Four when VanDerveer and Stanford takes on Staley's Gamecocks.

VanDerveer said she has the utmost respect for her former Olympic point guard.

"As a player, she saw the game so well she really has great instincts, a great understanding of the game," VanDerveer said. "She's a great leader of her team."

VanDerveer knew when she was coaching Staley in the 1996 Atlanta Games that she would be successful in whatever occupation she chose.