CAROLINA WOMEN: Tanner says, ‘In my mind, we’re #1’

COLUMBIA – There is already one national championship banner hanging at Colonial Life Arena, and while there won’t be a chance to earn one in tournament play, there’s a legitimate argument to hang another this year.

The Gamecock women’s team is the consensus No. 1 team and would likely have been the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, which was recently canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Now with no chance to compete in March for a title, the Gamecocks could claim a national championship this year - or at least an overall national No. 1 title - and the athletic director sees an argument for it.

“I think it’s too early to have those conversations. Not to avoid the question, but our focus has certainly been on the COVID-19 the last few days,” USC's Ray Tanner said. “I will add we were on quite a run and, if I’m not mistaken, we were 32-1 and ranked No. 1 in both polls. We won the regular season title and the tournament championship. In my mind, we’re No. 1.”

The Gamecocks were winners of 26 straight games and went unscathed through their SEC slate, a perfect 16-0 regular season capped with a regular season and tournament title.