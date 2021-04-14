CAROLINA WOMEN: Staley says team has starting point for coming season

South Carolina's loss to Stanford in the semifinals of the NCAA Women's Tournament was painful because anything less than a national title is not success for the Gamecocks, head coach Dawn Staley said Tuesday in reviewing the 2020-21 season.

Reflected on the loss, Staley said, “It wasn’t meant to be. We came as close as you can come to getting to that elusive national championship game. It gives us a starting point for who we want to be next year and creating that margin for error.”

Later she said, “Anything less than a national championship is failure. That’s our expectation now, is to win a national championship. Those are our goals, and when we don’t accomplish it, we feel bad, and we hurt just as much as everybody else.”

Staley talked about using the pain of losing to become better.

“It’s got to hurt. When it hurts, it means a lot to you. I don’t like for young people to hurt that way, but it certainly makes you stronger,” Staley said. “We don’t always get what we deserve. You don’t. In life, you don’t get what you deserve. You don’t always get what you work for.

“That’s the great thing about sports. You can get better. You can figure out ways to work on it, to replace those memories with great memories.”