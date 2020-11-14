CAROLINA WOMEN: Staley inks No. 2 overall recruit

"Raven is the ultimate point guard," Staley said. "She's a two-way player in her presence on both sides of the floor as the lead guard, understanding where everybody needs to be and unafraid and unapologetic about telling people where they need to be. We couldn't ask for a better point guard, and she's really just scratching the surface. Her work ethic will definitely set her apart from everybody else. When I watched her play, she made her mark on defense. She takes no prisoners and is unafraid to take on a challenge."