CAROLINA WOMEN: Staley inks No. 2 overall recruit

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley announced Saturday that Raven Johnson has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the university and play for the Gamecocks.
The Atlanta native will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.
"Raven is the ultimate point guard," Staley said. "She's a two-way player in her presence on both sides of the floor as the lead guard, understanding where everybody needs to be and unafraid and unapologetic about telling people where they need to be. We couldn't ask for a better point guard, and she's really just scratching the surface. Her work ethic will definitely set her apart from everybody else. When I watched her play, she made her mark on defense. She takes no prisoners and is unafraid to take on a challenge."
A 5-foot-8 guard, Johnson is ranked No. 2 overall in the class of 2021 and the top point guard in the group. Earlier this week she was among the 50 players named to the watch list for 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy for High School Girls Player of the Year.
Johnson joins fellow Georgian Sania Feagin (Ellenwood, Ga./Forest Park) and Bree Hall (Dayton, Ohio/Wayne HS) in Staley's 2021 signing class.
