CAROLINA WOMEN: South Carolina remains No. 1 in women's poll

Coming up Collier

Charli Collier had a stellar game for newly ranked Texas, scoring 44 points in Sunday's win over North Texas. It was the highest single-game scoring total for a Texas player since 1994 and the fourth-highest total in school history.

She made 14 of her 17 shots from the field and was 14 of 15 from the free-throw line. Add 16 rebounds and two blocks, and it was a complete effort.

“My mindset was just being confident and dominate the paint, which is what I did today,” Collier said. “Our base offense is in the paint, so that’s where I live.”

Welcome back Tiana

Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia played in her first game in 615 days when Syracuse beat Stony Brook 50-39 on Sunday.

She missed last season to undergo chemotherapy and then had a double mastectomy last November.

The native of Australia had 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists for then-No. 23 Orange. Mangakahia, the school’s all-time assist leader, got involved quickly with a pass to Amaya Finklea-Guity for a layup to open the scoring. A few minutes later, Mangakahia got a steal and scored her first points in almost two years on a fast-break layup.