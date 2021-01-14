CAROLINA WOMEN: Saxton has 20 points, No. 5 USC routs Vandy

Yaubryon Chambers finally scored on a layup 9:37 into the third quarter to break Vanderbilt's drought. South Carolina still led 82-27 at the end of the third.

Big picture

South Carolina: This was just the second time that the Gamecocks had not allowed a point in a quarter. The last time was Jan. 30, 2020, against Ole Miss. They dominated the paint on both ends, outscoring Vandy 66-32 in that area. They also had a 60-28 edge on the boards and a 41-12 advantage in fast-break points.

Vanderbilt: This is the Commodores' second straight loss after having one game canceled and three others postponed. They now have lost 21 straight to top five programs.

Moving on up

This win was the 142nd of the SEC regular season for Staley, moving her into fourth place in the category. Staley broke a tie with Van Chancellor who had 141 wins in 20 seasons at Ole Miss. Chancellor also was Staley's Olympic coach in 2004 in Athens. Staley is two back of Texas A&M coach Gary Blair (144).

Up next

South Carolina: Hosts Arkansas on Monday night.

Vanderbilt: At No. 12 Kentucky on Sunday.

