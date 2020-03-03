CAROLINA WOMEN: Projected top NCAA seed dominates SEC awards

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina is the top overall seeds in the NCAA selection committee's second set of top 16 seeds.
As the top overall seed, South Carolina would get to stay close to home in the Greenville region. The other top seeds were Baylor, Oregon and Maryland. South Carolina was paired with #2 UCLA, #3 NC State, and #4 Oregon State. The only other SEC team in the top 16 was Mississippi State at 11 (a 3 seed).
The entire top 16 seeds in order are: South Carolina, Oregon, Baylor, Maryland, Louisville, UConn, Stanford, UCLA, Northwestern, N.C. State, Mississippi State, Gonzaga, Iowa, Arizona, Oregon State and DePaul.
Since the first reveal a month ago, Maryland jumped from 8 to 4, and Northwestern jumped from 16 to 9. Otherwise little has changed.
The seeds are considered a “snapshot.” They did not build on the first release (which also had South Carolina the top overall seed), and reflect the seeding at this point in time, not rankings that teams will build on going forward. However, with only the conference tournaments remaining, South Carolina's hold on a No. 1 seed, if not the top overall seed, seems secure.
South Carolina has arguably the most impressive resume in the country. The Gamecocks are ranked #1 in both the AP and coaches polls, as well as the RPI. The Gamecocks have 11 wins over ranked opponents, most in the country. They also have eight wins over RPI top 25 teams and 14 over RPI top 50 teams.
“They’re good. After playing 30 games, you are who you are, and this team is good,” head coach Dawn Staley said Sunday. “We’ve been tested throughout this entire season. They’ve passed the test and they are good no doubt about it.”
Gamecocks dominate coaches' awards
Head coach Dawn Staley and four Gamecocks earned recognition from the Southeastern Conference coaches as the league announced its annual awards on Tuesday.
Forward Aliyah Boston collected every award for which she was nominated as the coaches recognized her as the SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year and voted her on the All-SEC First Team, All-Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team. Seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan grabbed All-SEC honors on the First and Second Team, respectively. Zia Cooke joined Boston on the All-Freshman Team.
With two of the league's highest honors, Boston joined South Carolina's Alaina Coates (2014) as the only freshmen in league history to earn multiple individual awards in a season.
"The light shines bright on several of our Gamecocks today; but I'm sure they would each be the first to say how much their teammates have contributed to these SEC honors," Staley said. "The sacrifices and hours that these young women have put in to bring it every night on the court is immeasurable. I have had the pleasure of watching them grow game by game.
"To be named Coach of the Year is an honor you don't earn by yourself. This award is for our coaching staff and players who all have made invaluable investments in our team's success. And, finally, we all thank our incredible FAMS who have been on this journey with us - your energy is felt every night."
Boston has been a mainstay on national player-of-the-year watch lists, often as the only freshman in the mix, and is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and on the Lisa Leslie Award top 10.
Harris has been the driving force behind Gamecock success throughout her career, adding All-SEC First-Team honors for the first time after making the second team each of the last two seasons.
Herbert Harrigan is enjoying her best season as a Gamecock, and the league coaches recognized that with her first career All-SEC selection.
Cooke came in as the No. 4 recruit in the 2019 class and has been every bit as dynamic as advertised. She has led or tied for the team lead in scoring a team-best 11 times, and her five 20-point games is also a team high.
Staley's recognition from her SEC counterparts comes after a season in which she melded five freshmen ranked as the No. 1 signing class in the country with six returning letter-winners into the No. 1 team in the country, a ranking the Gamecocks have held longer than any other team this season.
SEC Tournament
The No. 1/1 Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) earned the top seed in this week's SEC Tournament in Greenville. South Carolina will take on the winner of the game between No. 9-seed Georgia and eighth-seeded Alabama on Friday, March 6, at noon on the SEC Network.
This story is compiled from reports by Chris Wellbaum of GamecockCentral.com and USC Sports Information.