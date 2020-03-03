CAROLINA WOMEN: Projected top NCAA seed dominates SEC awards

"To be named Coach of the Year is an honor you don't earn by yourself. This award is for our coaching staff and players who all have made invaluable investments in our team's success. And, finally, we all thank our incredible FAMS who have been on this journey with us - your energy is felt every night."

Boston has been a mainstay on national player-of-the-year watch lists, often as the only freshman in the mix, and is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and on the Lisa Leslie Award top 10.

Harris has been the driving force behind Gamecock success throughout her career, adding All-SEC First-Team honors for the first time after making the second team each of the last two seasons.

Herbert Harrigan is enjoying her best season as a Gamecock, and the league coaches recognized that with her first career All-SEC selection.

Cooke came in as the No. 4 recruit in the 2019 class and has been every bit as dynamic as advertised. She has led or tied for the team lead in scoring a team-best 11 times, and her five 20-point games is also a team high.