CAROLINA WOMEN: No. 1 South Carolina beats No. 14 Kentucky to win SEC title

"I was just trying to go out there and make sure I was moving and flow, get my teammates the ball," the freshman guard said after making 8 of 11 from the field. "And if I felt like I had the opportunity to score, I would as well."

Kentucky (20-6, 9-5) outscored the Gamecocks 15-8 in the fourth but didn't get within single digits until Rhyne Howard's 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Tyasha Harris and LeLe Grissett each scored 10 points for South Carolina. Freshman Aliyah Boston had 11 rebounds, six points and three blocks as the Gamecocks dominated the inside 38-14 and won the rebounding battle 38-31 to give 12th-year coach Staley her 300th victory with the school.

"All the players that dedicated their college careers to us here at South Carolina, they're a part of that," she said of her success. "They're a big part of why that happens, our staff is a big part of why that happens. I don't look at the amount of wins. I do like the fact we are regular season champions in the SEC, which is a tough conference."

South Carolina also earned its 11th win in 12 meetings against the Wildcats with the season sweep.