CAROLINA WOMEN: No. 1 Gamecocks win 23rd straight over No. 12 Aggies 60-52

The Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) were only ahead 34-28 early in the third quarter before going on a 14-3 surge to take control for good.

South Carolina finished off the fourth 16-0 SEC season in league history and became the first team to do it twice since the conference supersized the schedule before the 2009-10 season.

The victory also broke the school mark for consecutive wins when the 2014-15 Gamecocks started 22-0 to reach No. 1. Like that group that reached the Final Four, this South Carolina roster has aspirations far beyond regular-season honors.

The Gamecocks head to the SEC Tournament next week as the top-seed and runaway favorite to win it for the fifth time in seven seasons.

Herbert Harrigan is a big reason for those expectations. She had tears in her eyes during her Senior Day tribute, then channeled that emotion into her game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Herbert Harrigan had her team's first 13 points and reached 17 by the break. She also had eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

When Herbert Harrigan came out with 1:15 to go, she got a standing ovation from the crowd.

"Kiki's growth this year has come full circle," Staley said.