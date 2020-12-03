CAROLINA WOMEN: No. 8 North Carolina State women beat No. 1 Gamecocks

Moore said there's a lot to clean up, especially on offense. But he's happy he gets to teach those lessons after a victory for the ages.

"It's not March," he said. "But it's a game we can definitely build on."

The big picture

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack packed the middle against the get-out-and-run Gamecocks and it worked as they held South Carolina to a season-low 28% shooting.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have been tested deep into their past three ball games and have yet to establish themselves as the dominant, relentless team they were a year ago.

Poll implications

South Carolina had been on top of the past 12 AP polls dating back to last season. That run will end next week with this loss. Expect North Carolina State, as long as they slip up in its next game Sunday, to move up in the rankings.

Anthem actions

As it did in its opener, 10 of 11 South Carolina players sat during the national anthem to support the fight against racial injustice. The Gamecocks were joined by 10 members of the Wolfpack, who knelt next to each other while the song was played.

Halftime talk