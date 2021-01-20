CAROLINA WOMEN: No. 22 Georgia comes to Columbia

COLUMBIA -- The latest game in the border rivalry is 6:30 p.m. Thursday when #22/23 Georgia (12-1, 4-1 SEC) comes to Colonial Life Arena to face #4/3 South Carolina (10-1, 5-0 SEC). The game can be seen on SEC Network.

Georgia leads the all-time series 33-19, but the Gamecocks are 15-6 against the Lady Bulldogs in the Dawn Staley era (2008-09 to present), including a current 12-game win streak.

Thursday will be the 14th meeting between Georgia and South Carolina in which both teams are nationally ranked. The better-ranked team is 11-2 in the previous 13 outings; the Gamecocks are 5-1 when ranked better than the Lady Bulldogs.

South Carolina is looking for its 22nd straight SEC regular-season victory. Its longest SEC win streak is 24 games - Jan. 3, 2016 through Jan. 26, 2017.

In its last two games, South Carolina scored at least 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time in program history, including its first 100-point game against a nationally ranked opponent. The 106 and 104 points at Vanderbilt and against Arkansas, respectively, are the most by any Gamecock team against an SEC opponent.

