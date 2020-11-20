CAROLINA WOMEN: Media pick Gamecocks to win SEC title

COLUMBIA -- A panel of both SEC and national media members picked South Carolina to win the 2021 Southeastern Conference women's basketball title.

It marks the fifth time in the last seven seasons the group has predicted the Gamecocks as regular-season champion. The media named Aliyah Boston to its six-member Preseason All-SEC team, and the sophomore picked up a few votes for preseason player of the year as well.

South Carolina has won five SEC regular-season championships since claiming its first in 2013-14. The Gamecocks won the 2019-20 SEC Regular-Season crown after posting their second 16-0 league record, ending a two-year stretch of second-place finishes. Head coach Dawn Staley's team has not finished lower than second since the 2012-13 campaign.