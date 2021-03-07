CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks win another SEC Tournament title

It looked like the Bulldogs would hang on for a lead at the half before Cooke held for a final shot and drained a 3-pointer as time ran out to send the game to the break tied at 35-all.

Georgia reached its first tournament final since 2004 with a victory over No. 17 Kentucky on Friday and an upset of top-seeded and No. 2 Texas A&M where it rallied from five points down in the second half.

Staiti was upset by the loss, but expects the team to regroup.

"It hurts," she said. "It's not the way we want it go down. But we can put it in perspective with any team in the country,"

The big picture

Georgia: The Bulldogs have experience and depth and should be a difficult match for any team in the NCAA Tournament. The one thing they'll have to wait until next season to discover: A way to get past what's become their nemesis in recent years in South Carolina.

South Carolina: It didn't take long for the Gamecocks to assert their dominance once more on the SEC. Boston and Cooke are playing at high levels and, even if South Carolina misses too many layups and short jumpers for Staley's liking, the Gamecocks will be a threat for the national title in a few weeks.

Injured Gamecock