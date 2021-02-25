CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks win 13th

South Carolina: Perhaps due to the early weekday tipoff, nobody on the Gamecocks was particularly crisp in this one. Even Cooke struggled from the field, shooting 7 of 23. Aliyah Boston ended with seven points, her second straight game in single digits. South Carolina will have to be sharper if it hopes to beat the rising Aggies.

Coaching frustrations

Staley was grateful for the win, but said the team must be more mindful of getting Boston involved. The 6-foot-5 sophomore took only four shots in the win over Ole Miss. The coach asked her team if it could keep winning that way. "We can't," she said. "It's fool's gold."

South Carolina's home season

The Gamecocks wrapped up a 10-1 mark at home this year, playing in front of a crowd limited to 3,500 — and numerous cardboard cutouts — due to coronavirus restrictions. South Carolina came into this season leading the nation in women's basketball attendance the past six seasons. Staley speculated that a 54-46 loss in December to No. 2 North Carolina State might've had a different outcome with 15,000 or more screaming Gamecocks fans on hand.

Up next

Mississippi ends the regular season against its fifth straight ranked opponent at No. 19 Kentucky on Sunday.

South Carolina plays at No. 3 Texas A&M on Sunday for the SEC regular-season title.

