CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks vs. Texas seems like destiny

When the tournament brackets were announced two weeks ago, most of the focus was on the top seeds in each region.
But then something else jumped out: there’s Texas, more specifically, there’s Vic Shaefer, in the bottom half of South Carolina’s region. Wouldn’t it be something if they met?
Maybe we should have just Sharpie’d in that South Carolina-Texas game, because it should be clear that nothing, not even a red-hot Maryland team, can keep Schaefer and Dawn Staley from facing off in big games.
South Carolina (25-4) meets Texas (21-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN) for the Hemisfair Regional championship and a trip to the Final Four.
While Schaefer was at Mississippi State, he and Staley built one of the most passionate and intense rivalries in the entire sport. They combined to win every SEC regular season or tournament championship from 2015 to 2020. They played in four tournament finals and combined to finish first and second in the standings for five consecutive seasons. They also met for a national championship (played about four hours north on I-35 in Dallas).
At first, South Carolina dominated the rivalry -- the national championship game was the Gamecocks’ eleventh consecutive win over the Bulldogs, a streak that began before Schaefer’s arrival. The following year, in front of the largest crowd to ever see a basketball game in the state of Mississippi, the Bulldogs finally got a win. But the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs in the tournament final, part of a trend that saw the Gamecocks go 5-0 against the Bulldogs in title games and Staley carry a 12-3 record against Schaefer.
Since the streak ended, the series was tied 3-3, although South Carolina had two SEC tournament title game wins. From 2016 to 2020, South Carolina and Mississippi State played ten times, and seven of those games directly determined a regular season, tournament, or national champion (with another indirectly deciding). With both coaches signing loaded recruiting classes, it looked like Staley and Schaefer would dominate the SEC for a long time.
The rivalry hit an abrupt pause when the lure of the Lone Star State pulled Schaefer back to his native Texas. Staley had won the war, it seemed, at least to the fan bases. Here’s how I described it last summer:
It wasn’t so much that there was conflict between the coaches as it was contrast. A Black city girl from the projects of Philadelphia and a white country boy from the South.
Fans have tried to project hostility onto the rivalry between Staley and Schaefer. While they aren’t close friends, that doesn’t mean there is any acrimony.
“I have tremendous respect for Dawn. She’s a heck of a coach, she has a tremendous staff, and she does a great job. We did exchange text messages back in the season. I can’t quite recall exactly what they were over,” Schaefer said. “There’s absolutely no animosity.”
For Staley, it’s all about the competition.
“I’ve said it before, I look forward to it. He’s trying to outfox us and we’re trying to outfox him and what he comes up with,” she said. “We’ve been pretty successful because we know. It wasn’t easy by any means.”
With just one day to prepare, Schaefer may have an edge. While Staley and staff know what Schaefer likes to do, it’s a different group of players. On the other hand, Schaefer spent the last eight seasons preparing for Staley and the Gamecocks.
“My staff and I really know what’s coming and we’ll be able to convey that to our kids,” he said.