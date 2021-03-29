CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks vs. Texas seems like destiny

When the tournament brackets were announced two weeks ago, most of the focus was on the top seeds in each region.

But then something else jumped out: there’s Texas, more specifically, there’s Vic Shaefer, in the bottom half of South Carolina’s region. Wouldn’t it be something if they met?

Maybe we should have just Sharpie’d in that South Carolina-Texas game, because it should be clear that nothing, not even a red-hot Maryland team, can keep Schaefer and Dawn Staley from facing off in big games.

South Carolina (25-4) meets Texas (21-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN) for the Hemisfair Regional championship and a trip to the Final Four.

While Schaefer was at Mississippi State, he and Staley built one of the most passionate and intense rivalries in the entire sport. They combined to win every SEC regular season or tournament championship from 2015 to 2020. They played in four tournament finals and combined to finish first and second in the standings for five consecutive seasons. They also met for a national championship (played about four hours north on I-35 in Dallas).