CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks top No. 14 Tennessee, reach SEC final

GREENVILLE — Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 South Carolina rolled past No. 14 Tennessee 67-52 Saturday night and into the SEC Tournament title game for the sixth time in seven years.

The defending champion Gamecocks (21-4) will seek their sixth tournament crown since 2015 on Sunday against No. 16 Georgia, which beat top-seeded and No. 2 Texas A&M 74-68 in the other semifinal.

This semi was never close once South Carolina took off on a 19-2 burst to close first quarter for a 29-13 lead.

Unlike the first meeting between these teams — Tennessee rallied from 16 down to hand South Carolina its first SEC loss in two seasons — the Gamecocks kept the pressure up throughout.

Tennessee (16-7) was trying for its first finals appearance since 2015. That year it lost the title to upstart South Carolina, the beginning of Gamecock dominance over the SEC that doesn't appear to be ending yet.

Boston and Cooke made that clear with their play throughout this one.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 low-post powerhouse, showed off her outside game with a pair of 3-pointers to go along with three assists, two blocks and a steal.