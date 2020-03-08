CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks take SEC title

GREENVILLE — "Mad Kiki" is a believer in South Carolina at last.

It was almost a year ago when Mikiah Herbert Harrigan came to coach Dawn Staley saying she wasn't happy at South Carolina and wanted to transfer.

So after Herbert Harrigan, nicknamed "Mad Kiki," earned SEC tournament MVP honors following the top-ranked Gamecocks' 76-62 victory over No. 9 Mississippi State on Sunday, Staley made sure to catch up with her senior star.

"I know you didn't envision this a few months ago," Staley said she told Herbert Harrigan. "She said, 'I didn't. But now I'm a believer.'"

The rest of the country is, too, as Herbert Harrigan had 15 points and Brea Beal added 12 points and 11 rebounds as South Carolina (32-1) won its fifth SEC tournament title in six seasons.

Herbert Harrigan, a 6-foot-2 forward, was a reserve on the 2017 national champions and thought she might get lost among the Gamecocks' No. 1 recruiting class. Instead, Herbert Harrigan has led the way both with her play and her emotion.

Herbert Harrigan got into a scuffle with Mississippi State's Yemiah Morris and Jessika Carter in the second quarter, living up to that nickname.

"I like it," she said. "I do."