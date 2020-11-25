CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks rout Charleston in opener

They soon topped their best-ever showing under Staley, accomplished last year in a 112-32 victory over SC Upstate.

South Carolina had seven players score in double figures and four had double-doubles, including Aliyah Boston with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Williams led Charleston with nine points.

There was an eerie atmosphere with only 3,500 people permitted inside 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina led the NCAA in average attendance for women's hoops last year, the powerhouse program drawing 12,218 fans a game. The school had sellouts against UConn and Texas A&M and had the top-three most attended games of last season.

Instead of fans, there were smiling cutouts spaced around the arena and the fans who were there sat far apart.

The benches were spaced out, too, with individual chairs for coaches and players at least 6 feet away from each other.

Artificial crowd noise made it sound fuller than it was. South Carolina does not play at home again until Dec. 3, when it faces No. 8 North Carolina State.

The big picture