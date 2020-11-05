CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks release women's non-conference schedule

COLUMBIA - South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced her team's eight-game 2020-21 non-conference schedule. The Gamecocks will host three non-conference home games in addition to the eight SEC games slated to be at Colonial Life Arena this season.

"Scheduling was more challenging this season, and we appreciate everyone's patience as we worked through how to put our program in the best position to be prepared to fight for SEC and national championships again this season," Staley said. "We are excited about the schedule we have put together and look forward to getting into the routine of basketball season in a few weeks."

Colonial Life Arena will host three non-conference games this season beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 25, when College of Charleston visits to open the 2020-21 season. The Gamecocks and NC State will open a home-and-home agreement on Thursday, Dec. 3, when the Wolfpack makes its first visit to the 2010-11 season. The last non-conference matchup in Columbia will come on Thursday, Dec. 17, against Temple.