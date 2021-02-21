CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks recover to beat Wildcats

"We did not have the toughness we needed to rebound," she said.

The big picture

Kentucky: The Wildcats have had their problems with South Carolina the past few seasons, losing 13 of the last 14. When Howard struggles as she did against the Gamecocks, it makes things that much harder for Kentucky.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks played more through Boston and, while she didn't score much, the ball flowed more smoothly to Cooke and Henderson on the outside for open looks. Boston still had an impact with 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Poll implications

South Carolina will lose positions in the national rankings for a second straight week because of its loss to Tennessee. The Gamecocks were No. 1 in the rankings two weeks ago before falling to No. 2 UConn on Feb. 8 and dropped into second. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said the team has to stay the course and not buy into those who think any loss means problems. "We can't believe because we lose a game, the bottom falls out," she said.

Foul shots