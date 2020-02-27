CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks notch 22nd straight win at Florida

Florida fell to 0-10 against top-ranked teams in the AP poll. The Gators were hosting the No. 1 team for the first time since 1998 and looking to beat a ranked team for the third time this month.

Florida upset then-No. 14 Kentucky in early February and then-No. 22 Arkansas last weekend. But the Gators never had a chance Thursday, showing just how much work third-year coach Cam Newbauer has to do to close the gap on the league's top team.

South Carolina: Anything short of the Final Four, and maybe a second national championship in four years, would be a disappointment for the Gamecocks. They are 10-1 against ranked teams, including wins over defending national champion Baylor and perennial powerhouse UConn.

Florida: With 15 wins, including six in the SEC, the Gators have surpassed their win total from each of the last two seasons. Newbauer seems to have the program on the right track, but significant progress has been slow.

Gamechanger

Tied at 14-14 with 4:55 left in the first quarter, the Gamecocks closed the period on a 15-7 run to take control of the game and finish the opening frame with a 31-21 advantage.

Key stat