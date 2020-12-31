CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks notch 13th straight win over Florida

COLUMBIA — Aliyah Boston had a career-high 28 points along with 16 rebounds and No. 5 South Carolina opened Southeastern Conference play with its 13th straight win over Florida, 75-59 on Thursday.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 sophomore, was dominant throughout as the Gamecocks (6-1) won their third in a row since the season's lone loss, to No. 3 North Carolina State, 54-46 on Dec. 3.

Zia Cooke had 26 points for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina hadn't played in two weeks since its 103-41 home victory over Temple on Dec. 17. And it looked as if the Gamecocks wouldn't get this one in, either, when originally scheduled opponent Ole Miss had to postpone due to COVID-19 issues.

But Florida (7-2) stepped in — the Gators were originally scheduled to come to South Carolina on Feb. 25 — to start SEC play.

Early on, the Gators looked fully capable of hanging with the Gamecocks and were down only 16-13 after Lavender Briggs had two straight baskets in the second quarter. That's when Boston and the Gamecocks got going with a 15-0 run to take control.

Boston had nine points in the surge and Cooke, the team's top scorer this season, had four points.