CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks No. 1 in AP preseason poll

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball earned the No. 1 spot in the 2020-21 Associated Press preseason poll for the first time in program history, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Gamecocks' previous best preseason rank was No. 2 entering both the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. It marks the fifth time in the last seven seasons that South Carolina earned a top-5 preseason ranking.

Stanford, which finished last season ranked No. 7, is No. 2 in the new poll, followed by UConn, Baylor and Louisville. Mississippi State is No. 6, N.C. State is No. 7, Kentucky is No. 11, Texas A&M is 13th and Arkansas is No. 14.

Head coach Dawn Staley has a veteran squad for the 2020-21 season and is now No. 1 in the AP Poll for the 11th-straight week after closing last season in that position. This season's team features three returning starters from last season's SEC Regular-Season and Tournament Champion. Nearly 70% of that team's scoring and more than 65% of its rebounding is back for 2020-21.

The three returning starters are from 2019's No. 1 signing class are back after starting every game of their inaugural college season. Forward Aliyah Boston dominated the postseason awards as the program's first National Freshman of the Year and the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year.