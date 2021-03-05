CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks hold off Alabama 75-63 at SEC Tournament

"While they're asleep, you get a chance to wake them up," she said. "That's definitely our plans right now, wake the world up and let them know who we are."

South Carolina will play either No. 14 Tennessee or Mississippi on Saturday night for a spot in Sunday's championship game.

"At this time of year, whether we play Ole Miss or whether we play Tennessee, we've just got to make more plays," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said.

South Carolina was running Alabama out of the building with a 12-0 start and led 39-12 before the Crimson Tide's steady surge nearly caught the Gamecocks napping. Still, they finished things off for their 19th straight win over Alabama — including three this season.

Staley vowed her team, which faded in the third quarter of the 66-57 loss to Texas A&M, would show off an improved, efficient offense at the league tournament.

The Gamecocks paid attention — at least for 15 minutes. They hit five of their first six shots and led 39-12 after Henderson's 3-pointer with 4:44 to go before the half.