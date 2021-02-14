CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks get 19 from Henderson, beat LSU 66-59

Jailin Cherry had a career-high 19 points to lead LSU (8-10, 6-6). Faustine Aifuwa had 11 points and 12 rebounds, her ninth double-double this season for the Tigers.

LSU coach Nikki Fargas was pleased her team rallied in the fourth quarter to tighten the game. The Tigers forced eight South Carolina turnovers in the final period.

"When the ball goes in the hoop for us, it allows us to set up our press," Fargas said.

Henderson had her second consecutive standout performance after she acknowledged her failures — the junior point guard had eight turnovers — in a 63-59 overtime loss at No. 2 UConn on Monday night that likely will drop South Carolina from the top spot when the new rankings come out Monday.

Henderson, who had seven points during a decisive third-quarter run in Thursday's win over Missouri, picked up where she left off against LSU.

The Gamecocks used a 12-0 run and some tight defense in the opening quarter to build a big lead that LSU could not overcome. The Tigers trailed by 18 in the third quarter before getting within single digits at the end.

Cooke started the run with a jumper and two foul shots. Henderson hit a basket and Boston followed with two inside shots before Henderson scored the next five points.