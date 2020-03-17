CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks finish as consensus No. 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Traditionally, the AP does not release a postseason poll. The last AP poll is released between the end of the conference tournaments and the beginning of the NCAA tournament, with the understanding that the tournament determines the national champion.

The USA Today Coaches poll releases a poll the same week, and then another poll after the NCAA tournament that more or less aligns with the results of the tournament. But with the cancellation of the NCAA tournament this year, the final AP and coaches polls have the effect of declaring a national champion.

How, or how much, South Carolina chooses to recognize this remains to be seen. The Gamecocks finish the season as the consensus best team in the country, but technically not national champions and without a chance to add a third Final Four banner.

“I have to say this, and I’m probably going to stir up some folks,” Dawn Staley said last week in an interview on SportsCenter. “We ended the season as the No. 1 team in the country with the best record in the country, the only team that won their regular season and conference tournament undefeated. I think if they’re going to pass out a national championship trophy, we’ve got our hands out at South Carolina.”