CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks come up just short vs. top seed

VanDerveer, who earlier this season topped Pat Summitt's all-time win mark of 1,098 victories, will be looking for her third national championship at the school and first since 1992.

Trailing 65-64 with 32 seconds left, Jones hit a jumper from the corner off a rebound that gave the Cardinal their one-point lead.

"I just saw the ball bouncing around and most of my teammates were hitting some bodies to open it up. I just let it fly and I said, 'Please, Jesus, go in,' and it did," said Jones, who was 11 for 14 from the field. "And then we just had to go on to the next play, there's no time to get hyped about, we had to get back on defense."

The Gamecocks had a couple chances after Jones' shot. On the next possession, Boston had her shot blocked, but got her own rebound. Then, with 15 seconds left, Destanni Henderson threw a pass that was stolen by Ashten Prechtel.

After an inbounds, Cameron Brink lost the ball at midcourt to Boston, giving South Carolina those final two chances.

"We got a pretty decent, two looks at it, layup, follow up," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. "We just came up short. We lost the way we did and it's heartbreaking."