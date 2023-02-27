Staley on '23: 'You can't recreate this'

South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball is on another historic run and quest for a championship. This season, the Gamecocks have wins over some of the top programs in the country. That list includes victories over Maryland, Stanford, UCLA, UConn, and LSU; three of the four mentioned teams also rank in the top five of the nation.

With an impressive run of this magnitude, what can head coach Dawn Staley do to bottle this magic and recreate it for years to come? According to Staley, nothing.

“Yeah, no. You can’t recreate this. This is an experienced basketball team; this is a team that the core of this team basically came in together, wanting just to win,” Staley said.

“Obviously, they’ve got goals, individual goals, and they want to do extremely well. But ultimately, the ultimate goal is to win. And I’m happy. We’ve done that a great deal. And some players have gotten their just do. Some players haven’t, just because they’ve sacrificed for the greater good of the team. I just hope that they’re rewarded this year because they sacrificed a great deal for the betterment of our team. And it’s worked, but I like to see them get some individual awards.”

