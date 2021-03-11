CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecock signee Raven Johnson named Naismith Player of the Year

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball signee Raven Johnson (Atlanta, Ga.) is the winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.

"Raven is an absolute star, and we are thrilled that the Naismith voters see in her what we've seen since the first day we recruited her - she's talented, driven and makes everyone around her better both on and off the court," South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. "We can't wait to get her on campus and introducer our FAMS to South Carolina's next great."

Johnson has helped her Westlake team to a No. 10 national ranking behind a 10-9 record and a spot in this weekend's Georgia State Championship game, looking for a fourth-straight title. The No. 2 overall recruit and top point guard in the Class of 2021averages 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.8 steals this season. She was named a McDonald's All-American earlier this month.

Johnson becomes the second Gamecock signee to win the Naismith High School Trophy, joining A'ja Wilson, who claimed the award in 2014.

No. 5/5 South Carolina won the 2021 SEC Tournament last weekend to earn an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which will be held in its entirety in the San Antonio, Texas, area. The Gamecocks await their seed and opponent announcement, which is set for Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

