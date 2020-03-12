CAROLINA WOMEN: Dawn Staley reacts to tournament cancellation

COLUMBIA -- Going into March, this looked like South Carolina's national championship to lose.

The Gamecocks were winners of 26 in a row and fresh off a SEC title, locking up the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament last weekend.

Then the rug got pulled out from under them.

The NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships, which includes the women's NCAA Tournament, which was expected to start next weekend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"This is a difficult time with so many conflicting emotions. First and foremost, we have to recognize how important it is to do the right thing for our community. Sports is a big part of our lives, but just one part of how we are connected to each other. We need to step back and think about the larger good served by canceling events that put people at risk," Staley said in a statement.

Staley continued her statement, saying: