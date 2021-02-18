CAROLINA WOMEN: Davis leads No. 21 Tennessee over No. 2 South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis scored all 24 of her points in the second half and No. 21 Tennessee beat second-ranked South Carolina 75-67 on Thursday night, ending the Gamecocks' 31-game conference winning streak.

The Lady Vols (13-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) came back from a double-digit deficit at halftime to beat the Gamecocks (17-3, 12-1).

Rae Burrell scored 19 points for the Lady Vols and Jordan Horston had 11.

Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks. Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson each scored 15.

Trailing by three a couple minutes into the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols reeled off nine straight points and went up 68-62. Tennessee never took its foot off the gas.

South Carolina's 12-point halftime lead evaporated in the third quarter. Davis, who was held scoreless in the first half, had 13 points to get the Lady Vols going.

Tennessee took the lead with 2:05 left when Davis drained a 3-pointer.

Leading by two midway through the second quarter, South Carolina went on a 15-1 run and went into halftime on top, 37-25. Boston had four points in that spurt and grabbed 10 rebounds in the first 20 minutes. Henderson scored 10 points in the first half.