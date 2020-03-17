CAROLINA WOMEN: Coaches deal with reality of no NCAAs

NEW YORK — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley knows that Monday was supposed to be the night that women's basketball got put in the national spotlight with the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal.

She was set to watch the selection show with her team and thousands of Gamecocks fans at Colonial Life Arena. But with the NCAA Tournament canceled because of the new coronavirus, she said she'd most likely be sitting at home with her dog, Champ. She also spent some time on Instagram Live with the team's fans.

“We had a FAMdemonium planned, watch it on the Jumbotron," she said in a phone interview Monday. “We've done it the past couple of years. Our freshmen and transfer won’t get a chance to experience that. To see your name pop on the screen whether you're the No. 1 overall seed or just getting in. We’ve had the experience of the latter — not being a No. 1 overall seed. Any time your name is planted on screen you really feel good about it.”

Staley's team was expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the bracket.

Teams and coaches across the country, instead of celebrating a spot in the NCAAs or commiserating about not making it, were left to think about what might have been.