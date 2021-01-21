CAROLINA WOMEN: Boston's triple-double leads No. 4 Gamecocks over Georgia

COLUMBIA — Aliyah Boston had her second career triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead No. 4 South Carolina to its 25th straight win over Southeastern Conference competition with a 62-50 victory over No. 22 Georgia on Thursday night.

Zia Cooke, South Carolina's leading scorer, broke out of a scoring slump with 16 points as the Gamecocks (11-1, 6-0 SEC) won their 13th straight over the Lady Bulldogs (12-2, 4-2)

The 6-foot-5 Boston has been on stellar as of late, averaging 17 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks the past six games after a slow start to the season. She had 26 points, 16 boards and six blocks this past Monday night as South Carolina rolled over No. 15 Arkansas 104-82.

Boston debuted last season with a triple double and collected her second one with a block of Mikayla Coombs with 1:35 left in the third quarter.

For Cooke, the team's leading scorer, it was a welcome performance after shooting just 7 of 26 with a combined 25 points the past three games.

South Carolina came in playing well, hanging more than 100 points on its last two opponents in Vanderbilt (which has since opted out of the season) and the ranked Razorbacks. But Georgia, who leads the SEC in fewest points allowed, kept the Gamecocks off track early on.