 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAROLINA WOMEN: Aliyah Boston is 1st-team All-American
0 comments
alert

CAROLINA WOMEN: Aliyah Boston is 1st-team All-American

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carolina Boston

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball sophomore forward Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the Associated Press All-America First Team, the organization announced Wednesday.

The AP joins ESPN, which named her a First-Team All-American last week.

The SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the most current watch list for every national-player-of-the-year award, Boston's 15 double-doubles rank ninth in the country and include eight against nationally ranked opponents. She is among the nation's top 15 in blocked shots per game (2.85, 12th) and rebounds per game (11.7, 14th), and she is 18th in offensive rebounds per game (4.0).

Boston has been the anchor for the Gamecocks all season and continues to step up her game. Her 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the SEC Tournament led South Carolina to its second-straight title and sixth in the last seven seasons. She extended her double-doubles streak to four straight games and was named SEC Tournament MVP in the process.

Earning the No. 1 seed in the Hemisfair Region, the No. 6/5 Gamecocks open the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, playing Mercer at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News