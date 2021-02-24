CAROLINA WOMEN: '21 class has 4 all-Americans

COLUMBIA -- Four South Carolina women's basketball's 2021 signees have earned McDonald's All-America status.

Sania Feagin (Ellenwood, Ga./Forest Park), Bree Hall (Dayton, Ohio/Wayne), Raven Johnson (Atlanta/Westlake Saniya Rivers (Wilmington, N.C./Ashley) were among the 24 high school girls selected to this year's team. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a McDonald's All-American Game, but a virtual celebration is being planned.

A 6-foot-3 forward, Feagin is ranked No. 4 overall in the class of 2021 and the top forward in the group. Currently a finalist for the Naismith Trophy for Girls' High School Player of the Year, she has posted 19.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game this season. Forest Park is 19-5 heading into the postseason this week.

A 5-foot-11 guard from Dayton, Ohio, Hall is ranked No. 14 overall in the class of 2021. She has helped Wayne to a 16-3 record this season to earn district and conference player-of-the-year honors. Her 25.7 points per game propelled her into the all-time scoring record at her high school and came with 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game as well.