CAROLINA NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks picked 6th in SEC East

Parker named pitching coach

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball program and head coach Mark Kingston have announced the hiring of Justin Parker as the pitching coach for the Gamecocks.

"Justin Parker is a rising star in college baseball, and I am ecstatic that his next chapter will be in Columbia," Kingston said. "He is the perfect fit for our pitching staff in regard to relationships and development. His results jump off the page, and he will be a difference maker instantly when he arrives on campus. His knowledge, personality, and passion for the game will benefit our program tremendously. He is a proven winner and competitor at the highest level. We are proud to welcome Justin and his wife Angi to the Gamecock family."

Parker joins the Gamecocks after spending three seasons as the associate head coach/pitching coach at Indiana University. His staff with the Hoosiers had a 3.17 ERA and struck out 462 batters in 383.1 innings pitched as Indiana went 26-18 with a Big Ten-only schedule in 2021. Four pitchers from Parker's staff were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Prior to joining the Hoosiers, Parker served as the pitching coach at UCF for two seasons.

Baseball's Bosnic to return