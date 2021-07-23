CAROLINA NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks picked 6th in SEC East

South Carolina was picked by the SEC media contingent to finish sixth in the SEC East.
The Gamecocks had 355 total points, seven behind Tennessee, and are projected to finish ahead of Vanderbilt (149 points).
South Carolina had one first-place vote.
The Gamecocks also landed three on the preseason All-SEC team, led by defensive lineman JJ Enagbare who earned first-team honors.
Kevin Harris was second-team running back and Nick Muse earned third-team honors.
The media picked Georgia to win the SEC East, followed by Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Alabama was picked atop the West, followed by Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
Alabama was the top pick to win the SEC title, followed by Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
Gamecocks on watch lists
- The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch lists for the 85th Maxwell Award, presented annually to the outstanding player in college football, and for the 27th annual Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. University of South Carolina junior running back Kevin Harris has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, while senior EDGE Kingsley Enagbare is on the preseason list for the Bednarik Award.
- Running back Kevin Harris has been named to the 2021 Doak Walker Award preseason Watch List, which is presented annually to the nation's top college running back, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced.
Parker named pitching coach
COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball program and head coach Mark Kingston have announced the hiring of Justin Parker as the pitching coach for the Gamecocks.
"Justin Parker is a rising star in college baseball, and I am ecstatic that his next chapter will be in Columbia," Kingston said. "He is the perfect fit for our pitching staff in regard to relationships and development. His results jump off the page, and he will be a difference maker instantly when he arrives on campus. His knowledge, personality, and passion for the game will benefit our program tremendously. He is a proven winner and competitor at the highest level. We are proud to welcome Justin and his wife Angi to the Gamecock family."
Parker joins the Gamecocks after spending three seasons as the associate head coach/pitching coach at Indiana University. His staff with the Hoosiers had a 3.17 ERA and struck out 462 batters in 383.1 innings pitched as Indiana went 26-18 with a Big Ten-only schedule in 2021. Four pitchers from Parker's staff were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Prior to joining the Hoosiers, Parker served as the pitching coach at UCF for two seasons.
Baseball's Bosnic to return
COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina left-handed pitcher Julian Bosnic will return to the Gamecocks for the 2022 season, it was announced July 22 on Bosnic's Instagram page.
Bosnic, a three-year pitcher for the Gamecocks, was 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA and four saves in 50.2 innings pitched for Carolina this past season. He struck out 78 batters in 50.2 innings pitched and held opponents to a .133 batting average. He set a program record with eight consecutive strikeouts in a win over Dayton (Feb. 21).
Bosnic was picked in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. He was one of eight Gamecocks picked in this year's draft.
GamecockCentral.com contributed to this report.