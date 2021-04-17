 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAROLINA GOLF: Gamecocks fall in SEC Championship Match Play
0 comments
editor's pick alert
CAROLINA GOLF

CAROLINA GOLF: Gamecocks fall in SEC Championship Match Play

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CAROLINA GOLF

The South Carolina women's golf team hit a snag in its weekend plans, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 3-1-1 in the SEC Championship match play quarterfinal at Greystone Golf & Country Club on Saturday morning.

 USC Sports Information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The South Carolina women's golf team hit a snag in its weekend plans, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 3-1-1 in the SEC Championship match play quarterfinal at Greystone Golf & Country Club on Saturday morning.

The Gamecocks led off with SEC Champion sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and the sophomore fell behind early in her matchup, trailing by three at the turn. Roussin-Bouchard locked in on the back nine, chipping away at the deficit to finish in a tie.

Sophomore Mathilde Claisse continued her strong play on the week, taking control early in her matchup. Claisse took the lead for good on hole No. 6 and pushing it to a three-hole lead with a win on hole 10. After losing ground by dropping holes 12 and 15 Claisse pushed her lead back to two with a win on 16 and finished with the 2&1 win.

The other three matches saw the Garnet and Black fall with senior Ana Pelaez dropping her matchup 4&2, senior Pimnipa Panthong falling 5&4 and freshman Paula Kirner losing 3&4.

"Obviously a little disappointing to get upset today," head coach Kalen Anderson said after Saturday's round. "But that's match play and that's what happens. We've got a lot of the season left, the most important part of the season being the NCAAs. We have to move forward and focus on that. We had a great week, a lot of birdies out there, played very well in stroke play and have a lot to hold our heads high about."

The Gamecocks now await their site and seeding for the NCAA Regional.

2021 SEC Championship Quarterfinal Results

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (SC) tied Benedetta Moresco (UA)

Mathilde Claisse (SC) def. Caroline Curtis (UA), 2&1

Polly Mack (UA) def. Ana Pelaez (SC), 4&2

Emilie Overas (UA) def. Pimnipa Panthong (SC), 5&4

Kenzie Wright (UA) def. Paula Kirner (SC), 3&4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News