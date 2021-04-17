CAROLINA GOLF: Gamecocks fall in SEC Championship Match Play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The South Carolina women's golf team hit a snag in its weekend plans, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 3-1-1 in the SEC Championship match play quarterfinal at Greystone Golf & Country Club on Saturday morning.

The Gamecocks led off with SEC Champion sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and the sophomore fell behind early in her matchup, trailing by three at the turn. Roussin-Bouchard locked in on the back nine, chipping away at the deficit to finish in a tie.

Sophomore Mathilde Claisse continued her strong play on the week, taking control early in her matchup. Claisse took the lead for good on hole No. 6 and pushing it to a three-hole lead with a win on hole 10. After losing ground by dropping holes 12 and 15 Claisse pushed her lead back to two with a win on 16 and finished with the 2&1 win.

The other three matches saw the Garnet and Black fall with senior Ana Pelaez dropping her matchup 4&2, senior Pimnipa Panthong falling 5&4 and freshman Paula Kirner losing 3&4.