CAROLINA GOLF: Gamecocks fall in SEC Championship Match Play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The South Carolina women's golf team hit a snag in its weekend plans, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 3-1-1 in the SEC Championship match play quarterfinal at Greystone Golf & Country Club on Saturday morning.
The Gamecocks led off with SEC Champion sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and the sophomore fell behind early in her matchup, trailing by three at the turn. Roussin-Bouchard locked in on the back nine, chipping away at the deficit to finish in a tie.
Sophomore Mathilde Claisse continued her strong play on the week, taking control early in her matchup. Claisse took the lead for good on hole No. 6 and pushing it to a three-hole lead with a win on hole 10. After losing ground by dropping holes 12 and 15 Claisse pushed her lead back to two with a win on 16 and finished with the 2&1 win.
The other three matches saw the Garnet and Black fall with senior Ana Pelaez dropping her matchup 4&2, senior Pimnipa Panthong falling 5&4 and freshman Paula Kirner losing 3&4.
"Obviously a little disappointing to get upset today," head coach Kalen Anderson said after Saturday's round. "But that's match play and that's what happens. We've got a lot of the season left, the most important part of the season being the NCAAs. We have to move forward and focus on that. We had a great week, a lot of birdies out there, played very well in stroke play and have a lot to hold our heads high about."
The Gamecocks now await their site and seeding for the NCAA Regional.
2021 SEC Championship Quarterfinal Results
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (SC) tied Benedetta Moresco (UA)
Mathilde Claisse (SC) def. Caroline Curtis (UA), 2&1
Polly Mack (UA) def. Ana Pelaez (SC), 4&2
Emilie Overas (UA) def. Pimnipa Panthong (SC), 5&4
Kenzie Wright (UA) def. Paula Kirner (SC), 3&4