CAROLINA FOOTBLL: Gamecocks blast Gators in blowout win

The Gamecock run game continued to shine early in the second quarter. A 39 yard rush from Kevin Harris helped South Carolina get into field goal position to set up a Parker White field goal to retake the lead.

The 39 yard rush from Harris was huge, he hadn't rushed for more than 39 yards in five of his last seven appearances coming into Saturday night.

Right when the run game was heating up, Brown's arm started to do the same. A few plays after finding Josh Vann on a 50 yard pass, Brown hit Vann in the end zone for a 24 yard touchdown pass to extend the Gamecock lead to 20-10.

The end of the drive saw Vann reach 113 receiving yards, he'd go on to have 111 on the day.

The Gamecock defense continued to play well throughout the first half. Through its first five drives, Florida turned the ball over on downs three times, all of which led to South Carolina scores.

With under a minute to go Aaron Sterling stripped the ball out of Jones' hands and Jabari Ellis picked it up, taking it 18 yards back to the house for a touchdown to put South Carolina up 30-10.

At the end of the first half, South Carolina had 316 total yards, more than they totaled in each of the Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M games.