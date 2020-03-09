CAROLINA FOOTBALL: ‘Your footwork is terrible’

"He's done a really nice job of being on balance in the pocket, trusting his protection, and I think that comes with understanding his protection, understanding where his issues are, and being able to set in the pocket and be calm," Bobo said. "He's been very, very accurate up until this point today. I don't know the numbers for today, but we had several drops and we had a few guys out today with some nagging things. But I would say his footwork, his accuracy, and I've been real impressed with him in the meeting room, how sharp he is, how smart he is, how he comes in prepared before the meetings, before we even go in the install, he's taken the time and looked at it."