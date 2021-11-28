CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Will there be staff changes? When?

Key plays, game balls and a burning question from South Carolina's 30-0 loss to Clemson on Saturday.

Three key plays

1. Cam Smith’s interception

Establishing early on that nothing good would happen for Clemson when D.J. Uiagalelei would pass, Cam Smith made a terrific diving interception to end the Tigers’ second possession. It gave South Carolina a glimmer of hope that the Gamecocks might be able to hang with the Tigers (hope that was quickly dashed).

2. Kroeger’s 59-yard punt

South Carolina’s best play of the game came courtesy of punter Kai Kroeger. In the third quarter he booted a 59-yard punt that bounced inside the ten and then rolled out of bounds at the one-yard line.

3. Noland tackled at the three

South Carolina had the ball on the 15 with five seconds left to avoid the shutout. Shane Beamer could have let Parker White kick the easy field goal to get on the scoreboard and tie the school record for career points. But the offense stayed out, Zeb Noland had to scramble, and he was brought down at the three. The decision gave Clemson its first shutout of South Carolina since 1989.

“We probably should have for Parker. I didn’t think of it to be honest,” Shane Beamer said. “I know we don’t want to get shut out but I’m not into kicking field goals just (to avoid a shut out)."

Two game balls

Cam Smith

Smith was so eager for the game to start that he ran out of the tunnel before 2001 had finished. He did some jawing early, but backed it up. He had the interception and two pass breakups and blanketed his receiver.

Darius Rush

Clemson tried to pick on Rush, calling some deep passes his way. Rush didn’t flinch and broke up two long passes and had a tackle for loss on a screen pass.

One burning question

Will there be staff changes?/What will the staff changes be and how soon?

Just covering the bases: Beamer did not say he would be making staff changes, but he said he will “evaluate after the season,” which isn’t confirmation, but he certainly declined a chance for a denial. It’s not just a matter of firing people, but also hiring people. Beamer talked repeatedly about how important the month of December is, with recruiting and a month of bowl practice. That month of bowl practice becomes a lot less productive with a lame duck coaching staff.

