CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Wild week for Beamer, athletics

Coaching searches in the middle of two basketball seasons usually lends itself to busy news weeks, but mix in a pandemic, recruiting and a full-tilt coaching carousel and you get weeks like what South Carolina has had.

The last eight days have been some of the busiest in recent memory with things almost non-stop since Jan. 6.

With so much news happening, it can be hard to keep track of developments and when things go down. To help, we put together a handy-dandy timeline starting Jan. 6 and going through Wednesday.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Tight end KeShawn Toney officially entered the transfer portal around midday. Toney redshirted in 2019 and played in five games in 2020, primarily on special teams.

South Carolina played its second men's basketball game after a month-long pause, walloping Texas A&M 78-54. A.J. Lawson posted a career-high 30-point performance and it was the seventh time under Frank Martin the Gamecocks won a conference game by at least 24 points.

During the basketball game, reports began surfacing about then-Gamecock offensive coordinator Mike Bobo being lured away by Bryan Harsin and Auburn.

Thursday, Jan. 7