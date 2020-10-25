CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Why Carolina didn't blitz more vs. LSU

Ask Will Muschamp, and he’ll be the first to tell you he and Travaris Robinson wanted to dial up as many creative blitzes against true freshman TJ Finley Saturday night.

But, as the game started, it became harder and harder to do that and ultimately resulted in one of the Gamecocks’ worst pass rush days of the season.

“If we got them in down or distances where we felt like we could have done some of those things. They were running the ball so well it had nothing to do with what he was doing,” Muschamp said. “That was the thing. They were presenting a six-man box and we had a seven-man box most of the time.”

The Gamecocks, who came in as one of the best sack teams in the SEC, didn’t get a single recorded pressure on Finley, who was making is first collegiate start.

Finley wound up completing 81% of his passes for 265 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per attempt.

The biggest struggle getting to Finley was LSU’s success in the run game, not giving the Gamecocks many opportunities to pin their ears back and dial up some more exotic of blitzes.

LSU had 10 third downs and only two third downs where the Tigers had to gain more than five yards.