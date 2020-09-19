CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Why Bobo chose Hill as starting QB

Nick Muse said early in camp that Hill has a NFL arm and can make a lot of throws on the field.

The biggest question mark is Hill's health, since the transfer is coming off his third ACL tear. But Bobo said he hasn't seen any trepidation in Hill favoring his knee.

"There’s no favoring it, there’s no going out there timid or not stepping into every throw. The two other times when he came back, he was timid," Bobo said. "Now he’s like, ‘If I get hurt, I get hurt.' Neither one are mobile guys but we still have to move in the pocket, step up and find our throwing lanes. If he would have shown any signs of favoring his knee or any apprehension of playing on the knee he wouldn’t be the guy.”

Hill beat out incumbent Ryan Hilinski, who started the last 11 games in 2019, playing the back half of the season on an injured knee.

Hilinski completed 58.1% of his passes and averaged 5.8 yards per attempt last season but lost out to Hill.

Bobo mentioned seeing good things from the sophomore but thought Hill had the edge after four weeks of practice.