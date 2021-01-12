CAROLINA FOOTBALL: White plans to run 'aggressive' 4-2-5

“It’s multiple, aggressive scheme that allows our players to play fast. It allows our defensive line to attack up front. It allows our linebackers to be downhill and read great keys,” White said. “They have an opportunity to play fast. Our DBs are going to be up close in coverage. Our DBs, when they’re blitzing, they’re going to be blitzing on purpose. That’s the mindset.”

The 4-2-5 is a base defense with four down defensive linemen — two tackles and two ends — with two linebackers, four defensive backs and then a hybrid kind of player who can serve as a linebacker or defensive back depending on the scenario.

It’s similar to the Spur position Johnson ran, and it’s designed to give the Gamecocks a flexible piece in either the run game or in coverage.

“The most important thing with a 4-2-5 is that’s another guy who can do multiple things. As we’re going through the process evaluating the roster, I’m asking that question. Can he run? Can he hit? Can he cover? What kind of cover guy is he?” White said. “That guy has to be a player who can do multiple things. I’m starting to feel good we have a couple tags on our defense that can slide into that nickel spot.”