CAROLINA FOOTBALL: White makes case for more playing time
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

ZaQuandre White

ZaQuandre White is currently at 34 carries on the season. He has already more than doubled the number of carries he had in 2020 (16) with five games remaining in the 2021 regular season.

 C.J. DRIGGERS

Before getting a handoff early in the third quarter Saturday night, the last time ZaQuandre White held a football on offense was almost a month prior.

The carry — a 19-yard gain — was the first since a five-carry, 31-yard performance at Georgia with the former starter not appearing in recent games compared to other backs in large part because of his practice performance.

“He hadn’t been battling and injury. With him we have a good running back room with Kevin and MarShawn and the way Juju’s been running the ball. Those guys were doing better in practice. All the details of runs and things like that, accountability stuff, he hadn’t been as good. But he’d been doing a good job of special teams.”

But Saturday, with Juju McDowell unavailable, head coach Shawn Beamer knew that the ball needed to get to White, especially in the second half.

The Gamecocks were struggling running the ball — averaging 2.1 yards per carry in the first half against Vanderbilt — and there was a concerted effort to feed White after halftime.

“When he is touching the ball, good things happen,” Beamer said. “When we came in at halftime and met as an offensive staff, one of the things I told the offensive staff is tell me exactly how we’re getting the ball to ZaQuandre White early in the second half because we need to get him going. I think we got him the ball on the first play of the half, so thankfully they listened to me on that one.”

On the first offensive play of the second half, the ball went to White, who ripped off a 19-yard gain before rushing one more time on the drive for a yard and catching a pass for 16 yards before the drive ended in a Jaheim Bell fumble.

White finished the night with a team-high 65 rushing yards, including a 28-yard run in the third quarter. White averaged 5.4 yards per carry on Saturday.

Currently at 34 carries on the season, White has already more than doubled the number of carries he had in 2020 (16) with five games remaining in the 2021 regular season.

“Every time he’s out there,” JJ Enagbare said, “he’s definitely a big play waiting to happen.”

With South Carolina’s offense sputtering at times, including Saturday in a 21-20 win over the Commodores, Beamer said the plan is to incorporate White into the game plan more going forward.

“We talked about it this week as an offensive staff,” he said. “Who are the playmakers on our offense? And when I think about playmakers and the guys that bring energy to our offense, ZaQuandre White is one of them.”

The next opportunity for White will come this Saturday, as the Gamecocks will travel to College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M in a primetime matchup set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

“We’ve got to continue to find ways to get Z-White involved,” Beamer said. “When he’s touching the ball, good things happen.”

Punter honored

South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger has been selected as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. In addition, Kroeger is on the "Ray's 8" list as selected by the Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award, making him eligible for the National Punter of the Week award.

Game information

South Carolina at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23

TV: SEC Network

