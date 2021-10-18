CAROLINA FOOTBALL: White makes case for more playing time

Before getting a handoff early in the third quarter Saturday night, the last time ZaQuandre White held a football on offense was almost a month prior.

The carry — a 19-yard gain — was the first since a five-carry, 31-yard performance at Georgia with the former starter not appearing in recent games compared to other backs in large part because of his practice performance.

“He hadn’t been battling and injury. With him we have a good running back room with Kevin and MarShawn and the way Juju’s been running the ball. Those guys were doing better in practice. All the details of runs and things like that, accountability stuff, he hadn’t been as good. But he’d been doing a good job of special teams.”

But Saturday, with Juju McDowell unavailable, head coach Shawn Beamer knew that the ball needed to get to White, especially in the second half.

The Gamecocks were struggling running the ball — averaging 2.1 yards per carry in the first half against Vanderbilt — and there was a concerted effort to feed White after halftime.