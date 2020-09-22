CAROLINA FOOTBALL: White brings 'energy and juice' to practice

COLUMBIA -- After missing the first few weeks of camp with a hamstring injury, it hasn’t taken ZaQuandre White long to make a name for himself.
Now that he’s at least healthy enough to practice, he’s showcasing his skill set and Muschamp said in his weekly press conference White is looking good as the season opener approaches.
“He’s doing well. ZaQuandre brings some energy and juice to practice, there’s no doubt about that. He had it today. He and Jaylan (Foster) had a tackle there in the hole and it was good to see those guys competing,” Muschamp said.
“I thought he looked good today. I haven’t talked to Mike (Bobo) or Des (Kitchings) yet but thought he looked good.”
White arrived on campus in August after finishing up his schoolwork at Iowa Western and was hampered with injuries until the third or fourth week of camp.
He missed the first couple scrimmages before getting in on the third one and showing he’s going to be able to contribute this season.
“He’s got some juice, got some energy. He’s a competitive guy. I really enjoy being around him and the positive energy he brings to our team,” Muschamp said after the third scrimmage. “He’s going to help us, there’s no doubt about that after seeing him early in camp and the past couple days and the scrimmage. I was extremely impressed with how he ran.”
The question now becomes how much White will play and if he’ll even sneak into a starting role this season.
Right now Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick are both listed as the starters at running back but Bobo has alluded to playing multiple guys over the course of a game.
Muschamp even said the running back spot, similar to right tackle, might be a competition throughout the week and decided on game day.
“I would not say we have one running back where we’re going into the game and this guy is going to get the bulk of the carries,” Bobo said. “It’s going to be a feel by the coaching staff of who’s toting the ball well during the game and get a feel during the game. I guess that’s running back by committee.”
White averaged 109.5 yards and 6.4 yards per carry last season at Iowa Western, scoring 10 touchdowns and coming out as a four-star recruit and the No. 15 overall JUCO prospect in the country.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound back has some experience in a pro-style offense after starting his career at Florida State under Jimbo Fisher.
“The offense caching up is pretty easy being under Jimbo Fisher and knowing a pro-style offense. It hasn’t been that hard,” White said. “I love the offense. We’re a fast tempo team, so it’s having speed and knowing your assignments. I like the offense. It’s coming along well.”
Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.
