CAROLINA FOOTBALL: White brings 'energy and juice' to practice

COLUMBIA -- After missing the first few weeks of camp with a hamstring injury, it hasn’t taken ZaQuandre White long to make a name for himself.

Now that he’s at least healthy enough to practice, he’s showcasing his skill set and Muschamp said in his weekly press conference White is looking good as the season opener approaches.

“He’s doing well. ZaQuandre brings some energy and juice to practice, there’s no doubt about that. He had it today. He and Jaylan (Foster) had a tackle there in the hole and it was good to see those guys competing,” Muschamp said.

“I thought he looked good today. I haven’t talked to Mike (Bobo) or Des (Kitchings) yet but thought he looked good.”

White arrived on campus in August after finishing up his schoolwork at Iowa Western and was hampered with injuries until the third or fourth week of camp.

He missed the first couple scrimmages before getting in on the third one and showing he’s going to be able to contribute this season.