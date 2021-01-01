CAROLINA FOOTBALL: What will Bobo's offense look like under Beamer?

“Oklahoma’s offense has set records year in and year out and we’ve done it actually running the ball more than we’ve thrown in the last five years. I don’t know what the stats are this year but I know going into this year, we’ve run it more than we thrown it."

Indeed, the Sooners passing scheme is built out from the Mike Leach "Air Raid" tree of concepts but without the added requirement of throwing the ball nine out of every 10 plays. It's the "Air Raid" passing tree, with Riley's emphasis on the run, a strategy that's become increasingly popular with Raid disciples like West Virginia's Neal Brown and Houston's Dana Holgorsen among others.

Under Riley's tutelage, the Sooners' offense has become the gold standard for production, finishing the season first in the country in yards per play in three of Riley's first five seasons there as offensive coordinator and then head coach and finishing second in that category in a fourth season.