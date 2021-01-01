CAROLINA FOOTBALL: What will Bobo's offense look like under Beamer?

COLUMBIA -- New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said that he's not holding a rough overall 2020 season for Gamecock football against offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who has only spent one season in Columbia. And South Carolina fans probably shouldn't either.
Bobo, a veteran coordinator largely considered one of the SEC's best playcallers, was officially named to Beamer's staff on Sunday, solidifying that Bobo and his family will stay in Columbia after originally joining the program last December under Will Muschamp.
Bobo -- who Beamer and his father Frank Beamer once tried to hire at Virginia Tech, a potential coup that went as far as the Beamers sending a plane to Athens to pick up the then-Georgia OC and new offensive line coach Will Friend -- will now look to meld some of his favorite scheme concepts with some of those that have made Lincoln Riley so successful in Norman.
"I’d be crazy not to implement a lot of aspects of what we did offensively at Oklahoma. I went to Oklahoma and left Georgia for the sole reason of getting connected with Lincoln Riley and his offense," Beamer said Monday. "I’d be crazy to not implement aspects of what we did on offense at Oklahoma here at South Carolina, and Mike knows that. I’m going to be involved in the offense and want to be involved in the offense. Certainly, we believe in a lot of the same things."
Playing a 10-game SEC-only schedule with just one proven wide receiver in Shi Smith, Bobo this past season did what he said he was going to do when he first arrived: did his best to mold the Gamecocks' offense to what his players could do best.
With a struggling defense, and a lack of playmakers, that meant a slow-paced, run-based offense built around workhorse back Kevin Harris and a strong, mobile offensive line that was adept at getting movement in the running game but struggled in pass-protection.
The above sentence may have frustrated South Carolina fans throughout a largely frustrating season all the way around.
And the last thing anyone thinks of when reading that sentence is "Oklahoma offense" -- the brand of play that Beamer hopes to bring to Columbia on that side of the ball.
But a deeper look at the inner-workings of Bobo's scheme, shows that philosophically they're not as far apart as they might seem on the surface, especially in the running game, even if the two schemes are packaged differently and feature different terminology.
“I hear people say, ‘His offense is completely different than what you did at Oklahoma,’ and that couldn’t be further from the truth," Beamer said. "Anybody who says that probably hasn’t watched Oklahoma play a lot of football this year. People hear ‘Air Raid’ and Oklahoma and think that we throw it around 70 times per game and we’re going uptempo and all that stuff, that’s not us at all.
“Oklahoma’s offense has set records year in and year out and we’ve done it actually running the ball more than we’ve thrown in the last five years. I don’t know what the stats are this year but I know going into this year, we’ve run it more than we thrown it."
Indeed, the Sooners passing scheme is built out from the Mike Leach "Air Raid" tree of concepts but without the added requirement of throwing the ball nine out of every 10 plays. It's the "Air Raid" passing tree, with Riley's emphasis on the run, a strategy that's become increasingly popular with Raid disciples like West Virginia's Neal Brown and Houston's Dana Holgorsen among others.
Under Riley's tutelage, the Sooners' offense has become the gold standard for production, finishing the season first in the country in yards per play in three of Riley's first five seasons there as offensive coordinator and then head coach and finishing second in that category in a fourth season.
"There are certainly some aspects of Mike’s offense that I want to keep, and Mike and I have talked about it and he’s excited about it, being able to implement a lot of the things we did at Oklahoma in the running game and the passing game," Beamer continued. "I think some things we were doing in both of those run and pass were on the cutting edge of stuff offensively, and I’m really pumped about the opportunity to blend those two systems together and get the best offense for South Carolina going forward."
In order to find the success that Beamer -- and the fan base -- is looking for, there's one integral element that the staff will have to solve.
As successful as Riley's offense is, the Sooners aren't just plugging anyone into the scheme and setting offensive records. Oklahoma regularly recruits some of the best players in the country on the offensive side of the ball and use their offensive approach as a vehicle to get those playmakers the football.
Going back to Bobo's first season at South Carolina, his lone wide receiver playmaker in Shi Smith will be running routes in the NFL next season instead of Williams-Brice. That leads back to the single biggest problem this past season and moving forward: The Gamecocks need playmakers.
"We’ve got to get more and more playmakers developed in this program and we’ve got to recruit more and more playmakers in this program," Beamer said. "I don’t care if you’re Sean Payton, Sean McVay or Lincoln Riley, you’ve got to have great players. We have a really good group of guys in our program already we can build around and we have the opportunity between now and the start of the season to add to those guys as well and increase the play-making ability in this offense."