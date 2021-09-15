CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'We need all 11 to be involved in stopping the run'

Shane Beamer coached against Georgia multiple times during his career and spent two years of his career in Athens, so he’s very well-versed in the run-the-ball-down-the-throat style the Bulldogs employ most weeks.

Georgia has long maintained the identity of a run-first team, and it’s no different through two games this year with yet another stable of future NFL running backs and a thick offensive line.

It will be the toughest test yet — and maybe all season — for the Gamecocks’ stacked defensive line, who will try and prepare as best as they can for what Georgia’s run game offers.

“It’s hard when Georgia has running backs that try and run through you and out the other side every time they run the football,” Beamer said.

“Part of it in practice is we do a lot of good on good with our first offensive line against our first defensive line. We do that on Tuesday and Wednesday in practices. We try to make it as physical and real as it can be.”

Through two games — wins over Clemson and UAB — the Bulldogs are averaging 4.1 yards per carry, the same as South Carolina, but have been incredibly explosive at times.